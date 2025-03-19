Shohei Ohtani's controversial Tokyo home run call slammed by fans amid interference debate

Shohei Ohtani is without question the most recognizable and popular baseball players on the planet right now. The two-way Japanese superstar has seemingly transcended the sport, drawing a massive crowd wherever he goes. This was the case yet again during the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

The three-time MVP was the star of the show and after a relatively quiet Game 1, Shohei Ohtani brought the crowd to their feet for the second game of the series. In the top of the 5th inning, the Tokyo Dome crowd got what they were hoping to see: a homerun from Shohei Ohtani.

Unlike many of Ohtani's home runs, this one was not launched deep over the fence. Instead, the ball was close to the top of the fence when a fan stuck his glove out and made contact with the baseball. After an umpire review, the hit was called a home run, sending fans to social media to share their opinion on whether it would have been a homer or not.

"That's not a home run. MLB rigged" - One fan posted on social media.

"It wasn’t, but MLB was not going to take a homer away from Ohtani in Japan. That was a storyline call" - Another fan shared.

"I disagree! A double is appropriate for fan interference!" - One more added.

The umpiring crew had to determine whether or not the ball would have traveled over the fence. After some time, they decided that the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's hit would have cleared the fence. Naturally, social media was ablaze with some fans believing that there was no chance that Major League Baseball would call off a potential Ohtani home run.

"Literally 3 feet away from getting over the wall. What are we doing man?" - One fan posted.

"Casual fan interference for a HR. MLB is alittle too obvious" - Another fan shared.

"MLB needed Ohtani to get a home run so they ignored the interference" - One more added.

Regardless of whether or not the ball would have traveled over the fence, Shohei Ohtani's MVP campaign is well under way after it was called a home run. The Dodgers ended up winning both games of the series, giving them a pair of wins to open the year.

Shohei Ohtani's potential return to pitching might be delayed longer than originally predicted

One of the reasons behind Ohtani's superstar status is the fact that he has proven himself to be an elite hitter and pitcher. After suffering an elbow injury at the end of his time tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has yet to throw an inning for the Dodgers.

After spending all of last season building himself back up towards a return to the mound, Ohtani was on-track to return to the mound at some point in May. That being said, both Shohei and the Dodgers have agreed to focus more on his hitting training and ease off ramping up for a return to pitching. While he may still pitch this season, it might take a little longer than expected.

