Los Angeles Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is set to have a feature documentary titled "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream" about his life released in ESPN+ in 17 November. The two-way star has had a phenomenal season for the LA team this year, despite the team failing to make the postseason. Ohtani will enter free agency, and is reportedly predicted to bag a contract worth $600 million during the offseason, and that is exactly the period of time when the documentary is scheduled to be released.

Having joined signed for Angels ahead of the 2018 season after making the move from Japan, Ohtani signed a $30 million, one-year contract extension in the beginning of 2023 but has refused to extend further. He is considered the most valuable player in the world thanks to his two-way prowess, leaving teams circling for his signature while everyone continues to guess where his future lies.

The documentary is an in-depth series which takes an introspective look at the Japanese's phenom's early life in Japan all the way to his career in the MLB. It will feature several interviews of Ohtani, as well as the players, coaches, managers and mentors who have inspired the star player. Speaking after the documentary's release date of 17th November was announced, Ohtani said:

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary... I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence."

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency in the MLB still making headlines

The Los Angeles Angels are set to lose arguably the best player in their team and in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese star was one of the front runners for the AL MVP award and still is, despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.

His impending free agency has been the topic of much discussion among analysts, with teams like the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Mets being the most probable destination. However, NY analyst John Harper of the SNY believes that the Yankees are unlikely to make the splash for Ohtani, since the bidding for his signature is likely to start at around an unprecedented $400 million.