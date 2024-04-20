Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers jersey worn during first homestand, lands in Hall of Fame exhibit

Before Shohei Ohtani even put on a Dodgers uniform, fans in LA knew that the star's tenure with the club would be historic. Now, an early piece of Ohtani's time with the team has found its way into the timeless halls of baseball memory.

With a Transpacific Baseball Exhibit planned by the National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Ohtani's jersey from his first homestand with the Dodgers is set to stand for display. The exhibition, set for next summer, coincides with the induction of legendary Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.

The jersey that Ohtani wore during the Dodgers' opening homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants between March 28 and April 3 is set to feature in the exhibit. While the piece may be among the most contemporary items in the exhibition, it will be far from the only one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ball used by former Dodger Hideo Nomo during his 1996 no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies will also be displayed. Moreover, several milestone pieces - such as balls and jerseys - formerly belonging to Ichiro Suzuki throughout his time in MLB will be part of the show.

Expand Tweet

"How lucky was I to start my career in 1995 during Nomomania under the O’Malley family, who led the way in Japan in the 1950s? Here, I’m sharing a ball from Nomo’s first no-hitter and a jersey the #Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani donated during his first homestand with the franchise" - Josh Rawitch.

In many ways, Ohtani is an inherently historic individual. The first player in MLB history to swat 100 RBIs while simultaneously striking out 100 or more batters on the bump, Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million commitment from the Los Angeles Dodgers is also the largest contract in professional sports history.

Expand Tweet

"Make that TWO for 20 with RISP for Shohei Ohtani" - Blake Harris

Shohei Ohtani has championed baseball on both sides of the Pacific

Set to be the only current player whose memorabilia will feature in the exhibition, Shohei Ohtani is further proving how important his impact has been, both in the USA and Japan. Speaking at a recent event at his residence in Tokyo, US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emmanuel, echoed this sentiment, saying:

“Japanese players are taking American baseball by storm.”

Although there is now a record number of Japanese players in MLB, it is likely that none may ever come close to the dominance of Shohei Ohtani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback