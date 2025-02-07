Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei handed 57-month prison sentence in shocking verdict

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was sentenced to 57 months in prison with three years of supervised release on Thursday. Mizuhara was convicted of stealing $17 million from his former employer.

For years, Mizuhara worked as Ohtani's translator, frequently making public appearances alongside him. In March 2024, the Dodgers fired Mizuhara after he was accused of misappropriating funds from the Japanese superstar.

Investigations revealed that Mizuhara transferred millions from Ohtani’s account via wire transfer to an illegal bookmaker to whom he owed a gambling debt. In June, he pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

Mizuhara also admitted that over two years, he placed nearly 19,000 bets with the bookmaker, accumulating approximately $40 million in gambling debt. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb announced Mizuhara’s sentence and ordered him to pay $17 million in restitution to Ohtani, along with $1.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani was previously cleared of any suspicion regarding Mizuhara’s wrongdoing by MLB. In June 2024, the league stated:

“Based on the thoroughness of the federal investigation that was made public, the information MLB collected, and the criminal proceeding being resolved without being contested, MLB considers Shohei Ohtani a victim of fraud and this matter has been closed.”

Mizuhara has been ordered to surrender by March 24. Upon completing his sentence, he may also face deportation.

Ippei Mizuhara reflects on his actions while apologizing to Shohei Ohtani

Before his sentence was announced, Ippei Mizuhara reflected on his actions and apologized to his former employer, Shohei Ohtani.

"I am truly sorry to Mr Ohtani for what I have done. I know an apology will not fix the crime I committed. This mistake will impact me for the rest of my life and I'm prepared to accept the consequences," Mizuhara said (via BBC).

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is set to begin the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a historic 50-50 season in his first year with the NL West team.

