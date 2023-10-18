Even though Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most universally adored player in the MLB today, many fans may not know much about the Japanese superstar. The two-way phenom's journey will now be available for the world to see as the first-ever documentary about his story is set to be released.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani's first official documentary, Beyond the Dream, will debut November 17th on ESPN+ in the United States and Disney+ internationally. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary,” Ohtani said in a statement. “Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.” - @MLBLife

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The documentary Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream will be released on November 17 and available to be streamed on ESPN+ and Disney+. This will be the first time that baseball fans will be given the opportunity to have an in-depth look into the life and career of Ohtani.

The intimate look at Ohtani's journey from his upbringing in Japan to his jump to the Los Angeles Angels will undoubtedly draw plenty of eyes across the globe. The documentary is directed and edited by Toru Tokikawa, who made the film KISS vs. MCZ, which is about the iconic rock band KISS and the Japanese girl group Momoiro Clover Z (MCZ).

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's documentary will be released in the same offseason when he is set to hit the open market

The timing of the documentary's release comes at an interesting time in the potential two-time MVP's career. Although it might only be a coincidence, the film will give the world a look into the international superstar's upbringing, personal life, and career.

One of the major headlines all season has been Ohtani's pending free agency, which is expected to break records. Even though the two-way star is not expected to pitch during the 2024 campaign, some experts believe his pending free-agent contract could reach upwards of $600 million.

Poll : Will you watch the Shohei Ohtani documentary? No Yes indeed 0 votes