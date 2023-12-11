Shohei Ohtani's record-setting contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers was announced on December 9. With one stroke of a pen, the 29-year old will be entitled to some $700 million over the next decade, making him the highest-paid name in baseball history.

In 2013, Ohtani had just finished high school. Although his sights were set on MLB, and possibly the Dodgers in particular, it was not to be. The Dodgers were hesitant to allow Ohtani to pitch and hit, something that had never really been done with consistency in the modern games before. Owing to this conflict of visions, Ohtani decided to sign with the Nippon Ham Fighters, an NPB team based in Hokkaido.

There, Shohei Ohtani would encounter manager Hideki Kuriyama. Over the next four years, Kuriyama would serve as a mentor for Ohtani, helping the 6-foot-4 youngster hone his two-way craft in anticipation of an eventual move to MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"shohei ohtani being a giggly bear with hideki kuriyama at the samurai japan wbc press conference today" - V for Vera

A former outfielder himself, Kuriyama would reunite with Ohtani six years later at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Under Kuriyama, Ohtani and his Japanese teammates would win the tournament in a scintillating fashion that would see Ohtani strike out his Angels teammate Mike Trout to win it all for his homeland.

On the heels of Ohtani's record-shattering contract with the Dodgers, Kuriyama once again lauded his past pupil. The 62-year old manager claimed to Kyodo News that the new stage at Dodger Stadium will present challenges, but reaffirmed that Ohtani strives under new challenges, saying:

"To keep doing things is part of him continuing to evolve" - Hideki Kuriyama

Ohtani's decade-long deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers does not include any opt-outs. Additionally, it bears mentioning that injuries have likely discounted Ohtani from any sort of pitching in 2024, meaning that their new star's glory will likely be limited to the batter's box.

Hideki Kuriyama deserves praise for his risk-taking with Shohei Ohtani

Long before any MLB team was willing to take a two-way roster player like Shohei Ohtani seriously, Kuriyama understood Ohtani's unique capabilities. Now, more than a decade after the 18-year old Ohtani first walked into Kuriyama's office, he is regarded as one of the top players ever to live. If his time with the Los Angeles Angels was any indication, then Dodgers fans have a lot to look forward to.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.