Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and American footwear and apparel brand New Balance surprised the masses after announcing a multi-year partnership in 2023. While the company had launched a special collection and logo in the baseball star's name, they have now released a pair of sneakers in honor of the two-way phenom on the eve of his homecoming to Japan.

The 990v6 sneakers sport a white, green marsh and outerspace color scheme, which is reminiscent of Ohtani's time with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in the NPB. Ohtani made his professional debut in baseball with the Ham Fighters in 2013.

The three-time MVP's official running logo is present on the sneaker's footbed. While fans are speculating about the inspiration behind the design of the sneakers, neither Ohtani nor the company has revealed any information regarding the same. Alongside the sneakers, New Balance also released an array of apparel and clothing items to commemorate Ohtani's return to his home country.

The special Shohei Ohtani 990v6 sneakers will be exclusively available in Japan. They will go on sale on March 15. Japanese retailer Atmos's Sendagaya location has announced a special pop-up for Ohtani's signature Tokyo Series collection. The pop-up will run through the course of MLB's Japan leg from March 15 to March 23.

Shohei Ohtani announces his homecoming via social media post

On Thursday, as the Dodgers team made their way to Tokyo, Japan, for the two-game series against the Cubs, reigning World Series champion Shohei Ohtani shared a social media post in which he announced his homecoming with a series of images.

"I'm home," the baseball superstar wrote in Japanese (per Google translate).

Shotime produced an unforgettable season for the Dodgers last year in which he accomplished many milestones and won his maiden Fall Classic title. He became the first entrant to the 50-50 club and was named the NL MVP by a unanimous decision.

The global icon has vowed to defend the 2024 World Series title for the Dodgers in the upcoming season. Ohtani and the Dodgers' title defense begins on Tuesday against their NL Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs. They will play a couple of exhibition games against Japanese clubs, Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers, before opening night.

