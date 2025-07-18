  • home icon
Shohei Ohtani's furry friend Decoy steals the show with Dodgers star's major announcement on debut in children's book

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 18, 2025 01:40 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani's two-way ability has made him one of the greatest players in MLB history. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers have more to him than just his on-field credentials.

The reigning National League MVP caught fans by surprise on Thursday as Ohtani announced co-writing a children's book featuring his dog Decoy. The book is titled - Decoy Saves Opening Day.

The Dodgers superstar made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured Decoy and the cover of the book.

The book will reportedly hit the shelves in February next year. The book features a fictional story about Decoy throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

"Can he get his ball and make it back to the stadium before it's too late?" the tagline for the book on Harper Collins' website read.

According to reports, Ohtani will donate the proceeds from the book sales to support animal rescue nonprofits.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
