The humble, kind, and sweetest two-way phenom in the league, Shohei Ohtani, practices a simplistic lifestyle that allows him to maintain good health and continue producing stellar performances in both aspects of the game.

Considering the lavish lifestyle other professional baseball players enjoy, Ohtani distinguishes himself by merely following a strict monthly budget, as the author of Ohtani's autobiography describes.

"Although he was making more than $2 million a year, not including endorsements, Ohtani lived off an allowance of $1,000 a month, distributed by his mother" - Author of book Sho-Time: The inside story of Shohei Ohtani

"I heard Shohei Ohtani' mother was a badminton player, her dad was baseball coach. He said he cant beat his mom playing badminton" - StefanyMonica3

Shohei and his mother, Kayoko Ohtani, have a tight relationship. He has always followed her guidance and modelled her mannerisms and virtues. To this date, the player follows his mother's $1000/month allowance plan even when the two-way ace is swimming in money.

This act of humility shows his determination and a knack to achieve greatness. Despite countless distractions, the Japanese ace keeps producing unimaginable performances on both sides of the field.

Even with all of his accomplishments and rapid rise to stardom, the 29-year-old Los Angeles Angels legend has always maintained his grounded nature. Being one of the most well-liked MLB players in recent years, he is expected to command the biggest contract in the MLB.

"No pitcher in the American League's 118-year history - not Roger Clemens, not Whitey Ford, not Lefty Grove, not Walter Johnson - had achieved what the Angels' Shohei Ohtani did on Mother's Day. The first to accumulate at least 11 strikeouts in two of his first six career starts" - shoheisaveus

The autobiography "Sho-Time: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani" describes his early years, professional path, and life after earning $2 million annually at the age of 16.

Shohei Ohtani is the most sought-after talent this offseason

The fact that the LA Dodgers and LA Angels are still in the running is hardly shocking. Over the past few seasons, there have been persistent rumors that Shohei Ohtani would end up at the National League club.

In theory, the Dodgers' history of having Japanese players as stars would be a big selling point. Additionally, manager Dave Roberts is of Japanese descent and was born in Okinawa.

The Chicago Cubs are among the most well-known teams in the league. Like Los Angeles, Chicago is a big metropolis, and Seiya Suzuki is a regular member of the team's starting lineup. It is said that the two are pals.

"Most home runs hit by an MLB player in a single regular season where he also struck out more than 3 batters" - CodifyBaseball

The Toronto Blue Jays do have a young, exciting squad full of talented players. Additionally, the roster is based in one of North America's most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities.

Shohei Ohtani would also be able to remain in the American League, as opposed to having to familiarise himself with a whole new group of pitchers and hitters in the National League.

