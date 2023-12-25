Shohei Ohtani's Japanese documentary bears worrying signs for 2- way phenom's pitching future

Although injuries prevented Shohei Ohtani from pitching for the final six weeks of the season, he still put up some formidable stats on the mound. In 23 starts, the 29-year old posted a 3.14 ERA alongside a 10-5 record.

Although questions persist about Ohtani's long-term pitching capabilities, the Los Angeles Dodgers do not seem to be too fazed. Earlier this month, they agreed terms on a record-setting $700 million over a decade for Ohtani to play for them.

In September, Ohtani underwent elbow surgery. It was the second such procedure on Ohtani's elbow since he made his MLB debut. Although the Dodgers are cautiously optimistic that Ohtani will make a full recovery, new information from his documentary has many feeling less sure of that outcome than they had been.

According to a video on NHK's Ohtani documentary, Shohei Ohtani appears to share some concerns about the state of his arm. In the snippet, the new member of the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to reveal that he had a second tendon taken from his arm and even underwent internal brace surgery.

Shohei Ohtani seemingly confirms he had second TJ (tendon taken from left forearm) and internal brace surgery in NHK documentary/interview aired today

In the dialogue, Ohtani seems to confirm that a tendon had been taken from his right wrist and subplanted into his arm. The two-time AL MVP also confirmed that some sort of brace might have been part of the procedure.

Although the Dodgers are aware that Ohtani will not pitch next season, they certainly expect him to do so in the future. Under a complex deferment agreement, Ohtani will make a mere $2 million in salary until 2034.

Although it represents a paycut of about $28 million compared to what he made as a member of the Los Angeles Angels last season, about $680 million of the contract's value will be saved to be paid out on the completion of his time in LA.

Shohei Ohtani's health might be the biggest gamble in sports

Although the documentary suggests that Ohtani's surgery may have been more invasive than fans believed, it's unlikely that this information is anything new to the Dodgers.

The team has a team of fully qualified physicians and health specialists, and they were certainly put to use before the ink was put to page. Additionally, Neal El Attrache, the Dodgers' team doctor, was understood to have operated on Ohtani in September.

Despite what the footage might suggest, it's likely that we will see many an inning from Shohei Ohtani as a Dodger.

