Shohei Ohtani's not-so-subtle mock of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s signature celebration sends fans into frenzy 

It's uncharacteristic of Shohei Ohtani to take a jab at a rival, but when things get intense on the field, even the best of them can't hold back their emotions sometimes. This is what happened in Friday night's slugfest between the LA Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to put Arizona on top 11-8, but it was Ohtani who led the Dodgers' six-run ninth-inning rally with a three-run home run to win the game 14-11.
However, what captivated the attention of fans on social media was the Japanese superstar's celebration, mimicking Gurriel Jr.'s earlier grand slam celebration. In the side-by-side comparison now circulating online, Ohtani appears to mimic Gurriel’s arms-spread, skyward-pointing pose after launching a home run.
One fan summed up the general sentiment with the viral comment:
“Ohtani definitely mocked Gurriel’s celebration.”
Others chimed in with a mix of humor and debate on X/Twitter:
“I was wondering if he was mocking him,” one fan commented.
“Is Shohei the new petty king?” another fan asked.
“Gurriel brothers are the biggest clowns,” a fan said.
“Hoping he hit the 3 point shot too,” another fan added.
“I don’t know, that right pic is kinda dope lol. Come up with something original. What a dork!” another fan said.
“Wrong. Plus quite ironic how this dude took the cheapest way to success with the most expensive contract,” one fan wrote.
Shohei Ohtani once again delivers show-stopping display at the plate
Ohtani might have struggled in late April, but he is stringing together good outings to make pitchers fear him again. He had a big night against the Diamondbacks on Friday as he went 3-for-6 with a three-home run, two doubles and an additional RBI.
The six-run ninth-inning comeback rally also saw Andy Pages and Kike Hernandez scoring doubles before Max Muncy tied the ball game 11-11 with an RBI single. Then came the Ohtani fireworks to register a walk-off victory with a three-run shot into the stands.
Ohtani's 2025 season improved to a .304 batting average along with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases.
In his last seven games, Ohtani has batted .414 with five homers, four doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
He has once again put his name to win his potential fourth MVP in 2025 and his numbers are already looking solid.