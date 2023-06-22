Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani showed his pitching prowess yet again as his team fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani managed 12 strikeouts as the Angels' starting pitcher, but it was still not enough to take them over the line against their local rivals. MLB fans were amazed at the Japanese star's two-way capabilities as he continues to be one of the best hitters and pitchers in the league.

MLB fans took to social media to hail Ohtani's impressive performance despite losing the game.

"This is so unreal what he's doing," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Once in a century talent," added another.

Shohei Ohtani has reached unprecedented levels of domination in the MLB this season. He is currently the home run leader in the league and also showcased his pitching ability against the Dodgers on Wednesday. It is no wonder that he is the frontrunner for the MVP award this year as he continues to perform at a much higer level than the rest of the league.

In their second game against the Dodgers, the Angels lineup did little to help Shohei Ohtani's pitching masterclass. While the Japanese phenom held the Dodgers to one run over seven innings with 12 strikeouts, his team failed to register on the scoresheet. The Dodgers bullpen ultimately won the battle as they managed to shut out the lacklustre Angels lineup, which has been insignificant in recent weeks.

MLB fans hoping to see Shohei Ohtani in the postseason after decision to stay with Angels this season

It looks like Shohei Ohtani will see out the remainder of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels this season. It has been the tale of the year—Ohtani pulling the Angels out of trouble and into a postseason spot in their division. He has been so impressive that all baseball fans, including the neutral fans, wish to see him make it into the MLB postseason.

