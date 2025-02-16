Shohei Ohtani's pitching performance at Spring Training bullpen gets honest insight from Dodgers president on post-surgery form

Following a shoulder surgery last year, Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers' Spring Training camp in Florida this week. There was a buzz at the Camelback Ranch-Glendale training facility as the Japanese superstar was back on the mound for the first time since his second elbow surgery in 2023.

Ohtani had his first bullpen session with the Dodgers on Saturday since his $700 million move. The two-way phenom threw fastballs ranging 92 to 94 mph to catcher Will Smith.

The three-time MVP's slated return to the mound later this year has excited Dodgers fans but there is still some uncertainty around the Japanese star's workload.

Shohei Ohtani is coming off a second Tommy John surgery and when Dodgers president Andrew Friedman was asked if the two-way star could be back to his best after a second surgery following his first BP session, Friedman responded:

"It's everything with Shohei Ohtani, it's uncharted territory. It's as unique as it gets and it's why my contention is that he's the most talented person to ever play this game. Just the ability to do both so well, and so now it gets at."

The Dodgers are trying to be cautious with Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound and the Japanese superstar seems to be making steading progress. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani won't be pitching at the start of the 2025 season and would be returning to the mound sometime in May after assessing his progress in simulated games.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notes Shohei Ohtani's progress after first BP session

According to reports, more than 1000 fans turned out to the training facility to witness Ohtani's first BP session with the team. Dave Roberts, who has seen many things in his MLB tenure as a player and a manager over the last two decades, was surprised by the turnout for a Spring Training workout.

“There’s a lot of things since we signed Shohei Ohtani that I haven’t seen around a baseball field,’’ Roberts said. “He just handles it better than I could ever imagine any player handling it.’’

Shohei Ohtani only stuck to fastballs during his BP session, throwing 14 pitches on Saturday. Roberts was pleased with the progress and noticed Ohtani's positive reaction after pitching for the first time since August 2023.

“I thought it was great,’’ Roberts said. “Just kind of seeing his delivery, which was really good, the clean arm stroke. ... Gosh, the velocity, the ball was coming out really good. I think he seems pretty pleased with it, and the command was really good. So really positive.’’

Unlike other pitchers returning from injury, Shohei Ohtani won't be sent to rehab assignments because of his hitting importance to the team. He will continue to be the designated hitter for the team during their Tokyo series next month.

Fellow Japanese hurlers Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be reportedly starting against the Chicago Cubs in Japan.

