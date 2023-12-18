Ever since Shohei Ohtani announced his record-setting deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9, the 29-year old has been the subject of never-ending media attention. However, it appears as though at least one outlet took their coverage a step too far.

On December 17th, Shohei Ohtani was captured enjoying a private Christmas party at his residence in Newport Beach, California. Present were associates of the defending AL MVP such as interpreter Ippei Mizuhara and agent Ned Balelo. The group was congregated to watch the 115th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Newport Beach's harbor.

"Shohei Ohtani was spotted on the evening of the 17th, watching the Christmas Boat Parade in Newport Beach, California, accompanied by his dog, translator Ippei Mizuhara, and agent Nez Balelo." - Hans Lin

Photos of the former Los Angeles Angels star's private gathering was posted by Hans Lin, a reporter for Taiwan's Central News Agency. While the pictures provide an intriguing glimpse into Ohtani's private life, many fans believed the sequence to be an unjust intrusion onto Ohtani's privacy.

Since announcing the deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mizuhara and Balelo have appeared to constantly be in Ohtani's company. At Ohtani's first press conference with the team last Thursday, both men took the stage as the 6-foot-4 two-way star fielded questions from the press.

In the wake of the historic deal, Balelo has earned himself more name recognition and notoriety. Balelo even apologized to Toronto Blue Jays fans on behalf of his client as rumors of a potential deal with MLB's sole Canadian team surged before being ultimately muted by way of Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers.

Although the $700 million over a decade is the most lucrative contract in sports history, it will be some time before Ohtani sees the bulk of the funds. Under the terms of his contract deferral, Shohei Ohtani will earn just $2 million per year until 2034, when the $680 million balance will be paid out incrementally.

For Shohei Ohtani, privacy is a pipedream right now

Signing the largest contract ever on the heels of an MVP season is a recipe to draw overwhelming media interest. An intensely private person, Ohtani has consistently taken the high road when it comes to pop sensationalism. However, as he may already have learnt, running and hiding can only get a star so far in the days of ubiquitous cameras and reporters around every corner.

