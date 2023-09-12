Shohei Ohtani was scrapped for another game as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way phenom is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the previous week. Manager Phil Nevin cleared the air about his absence before the game against the Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani was already battling a UCL tear after his early exit against the Cincinnati Reds last month, with his agent Nez Balelo suggesting that he would require "some kind of procedure." The Japanese sensation continued to be in the lineup as a hitter, though he is unlikely to be pitching anytime soon.

Before the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles last Monday, Ohtani was scrapped from the game. He was present during the batting practice but after a few awkward swings, headed to the clubhouse with his head down.

Initial reports suggested that there was minor inflammation due to right oblique tightness and he was expected to be back in the lineup soon. But that news waned as the Halos management decided to rest him for a few more days.

The 29-year-old was supposed to play against Seattle but was scrapped last minute when he was replaced by Mike Moustakas in the lineup as their DH.

"He warmed up, went through all his treatment, took some swings in the cage and he just doesn't quite feel 100 percent," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "And I understand that. He came to me and said 'Today is not the day yet.'"

2023 has been a long season for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is headed for his second AL MVP in three years thanks to a record-breaking season. He has hit 44 homers with a .304 average and has had an OPS of more than 1.000 for the majority of the season.

Before his injury, Ohtani was easily the LA Angels' best starter with a 10-5 record and a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts.

All this playing time seems to have taken a toll on his physical health as he looks to recover from two injuries.