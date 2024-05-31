Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking home run ball expected to fetch $200,000 in an auction this summer

Shohei Ohtani’s 176th home run ball is set to be auctioned off this summer. The value of the ball is expected to cross $200,000 as per Heritage Auctions.

On April 21, Ohtani scored a two-run home run against New York Mets pitcher Adrian Houser in the third inning. This ball reached a distance of 423 feet, and it went to the right field stands. This home run made Ohtani beat Hideki Matsui for the most home runs by a Japanese player.

Jason Patino, the fan who caught the ball, was visiting the Dodger Stadium with his family for the first time and was in the right spot at the right moment to catch the ball.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I like baseball, but I came to Dodger Stadium for the first time with my family. The home run bounced behind me and came right behind me, so I was able to catch it without moving a step," Patino said in April (via Livedoor, a Japanese media outlet).

Patino has now decided to give the ball off to auction with the help of Heritage Auction. The renowned auction house will offer the ball at their Summer Platinum Night auction, which will take place on July 26.

There are two main explanations for placing the ball at a very high value. First, it marks a significant record in MLB’s history, representing the achievement of the all-time leading Japanese home run hitter.

Secondly, it was hit by Shohei Ohtani, who is a global sensation loved by fans worldwide. His two-way ability to hit and pitch makes him a unique player.

Shohei Ohtani’s unique practice with a cricket bat

Shohei Ohtani has been spotted mixing things up in practice, using a cricket bat. This unique training method has sparked curiosity among fans.

The theory behind this practice is that the wider blade helps Ohtani maintain a flatter swing and keep his bat in the hitting zone longer.

In April, Dodgers Dugout podcast host Doug McKain shared that the Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, asked Ohtani to practice with a cricket bat.

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing Ohtani, James Outman practiced a few swings with the bat. They both hit home runs against the Minnesota Twins, helping the Dodgers win by 4-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback