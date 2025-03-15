Shohei Ohtani's teammate drops savage reaction to his internet-breaking HR at Tokyo Dome in front of Japanese fans

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking part in the MLB Tokyo Series 2025, and it didn't take long for the superstar to come up with a big moment. Ohtani is the most popular player in Japan, and he continues to be one of the best players in Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani belted a long home run in the third inning of a game against the Yomiuri Giants, something that teammate Will Smith was expecting to happen. Smith and the Dodgers have seen Ohtani come up with memorable moments throughout his career, and Smith had the perfect response to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett.

"Nope. I'm surprised it took until his second at-bat to be honest," Smith said in response to being asked whether he was surprised that Ohtani hit a home run in Japan.

The long home run not only thrilled fans inside of the Tokyo Dome, but video posted by Major League Baseball appeared to break the internet. MLB posted the video in the early morning hours of Mar. 15, and it had over 2.4 million views in just four hours.

Shohei Ohtani won the 2024 National League MVP Award, and he did that without even stepping foot on the mound. Ohtani is going to be back in the starting rotation this season, and he will surely provide even more memories.

Plunkett himself had a perfect quote to sum up the blast by Ohtani, saying:

"Ohtani has a knack for these moments."

Shohei Ohtani gives his take on "Golden Age" of Japanese baseball in MLB

Shohei Ohtani is the biggest Japanese star in Major League Baseball, but there are four others set to play in the Tokyo Series for either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Chicago Cubs. Ohtani will be joined by teammates Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and they will face Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki for the Cubs.

Ohtani has been speaking with reporters since landing in Tokyo, and he was asked if this should be considered the "golden age" for Japanese baseball. The National League MVP gave a humble response, while also acknowledging the importance of having five stars in this series.

"It's hard to tell if this is the golden age for Japanese players here in the United States," Ohtani said (translated to English). "I know there's been a lot of Japanese players that came before me, but having five is a big deal, and it's truly a big deal."

Ohtani has already made a huge impression on the fans in Japan, but the other Japanese players will have their opportunity as well.

