Shohei Ohtani’s teammate Max Muncy likens Dodgers’ Tokyo Series against Cubs to ‘traveling with the Beatles’

Shohei Ohtani is the most popular Japanese baseball star, and he's going to, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, play two regular season games in his home country less than a week from now.

He, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are among the brightest stars to those fans, and this is their first and potentially only chance to see them play in Japan. Max Muncy anticipates it being quite the event.

He said via USA Today:

"It’s going to be like traveling with the Beatles, it’s going to be really fun, really cool, and it’s going to be unforgettable."

In Japan, Sasaki, Yamamoto and Ohtani will have a ton of attention on them, and the rest of the Dodgers are anxious to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Teoscar Hernandez had a similar thought as Muncy. He said:

“It’s going to be absolutely crazy over there. It’s going to be so wild just watching people react towards Shohei. We’re all looking forward to seeing that.’’

The Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19.

In America, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are stars in the MLB. In Japan, they're beloved on a whole different level. This is something the rest of the Dodgers are excited to see unfold next week as they take on the Cubs in Tokyo.

Michael Conforto is excited to travel with Shohei Ohtani (Imagn)

Michael Conforto, who signed with the Dodgers and left the San Francisco Giants, said via USA Today:

“I think we’re all excited because we can say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity over there. We all know how the fans embrace baseball over there, so you can imagine how they’ll react seeing our guys, and the Cubs’ Japanese stars too. It is going to be nuts."

The Dodgers have quickly become a destination team for Japanese stars. They signed Ohtani, which shortly thereafter led to an agreement with Yamamoto. The very next offseason, those two joined forces to recruit Sasaki to their cause, and the Dodgers signed the international prospect over all other contenders.

