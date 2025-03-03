Shohei Ohtani's teammate Will Smith shares insights on protecting Dodgers' stacked lineup

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in a good position to provide healthy production yet again, thanks to the MVP trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting ahead of him. In 128 games last year, Smith drove in 75 runs, while the year before, he drove in 76 runs in 126 games.

More often than not, the catcher will have either one or more of them on bases, giving him opportunities to do well on his season RBIs total. Expected to hit in the clean up spot, Smith will be tasked with protecting the lineup and also make sure to drive the runners ahead of him.

On Sunday, during an interview with MLB Network, Smith discussed working on his hitting to ensure he drove the guys in.

"Always making adjustments, obviously—mechanically, to your approach—trying to figure out what the pitcher is doing that day," Smith said. "There's a lot to it—a lot of hard work with the hitting coaches. And it's about talking to teammates, seeing what they notice in the game, what their approaches are, what they're trying to do, and what's working.

"So, yeah, obviously, hitting is really hard and has its ups and downs, but it's about managing those lows. That's kind of where I'm at—just trying to get back to driving guys in."

Will Smith injury update: Carrying a niggle from last year

On Friday, Will Smith made his Spring Training debut against the LA Angels. He went 0-3, including two strikeouts. However, he played the game carrying a left ankle bone bruise from last season.

In June 2024, Smith rolled his ankle while sliding to second base in a game against the New York Yankees. This affected his production in the second half.

Going into the 2025 season, the catcher and the Dodgers training staff are still trying to identify the reason why the niggle is still bothering him.

“We’re looking more into why maybe it’s not going away,” Smith said Saturday. “Sometimes it just takes a while.”

Despite the injury, Will Smith is expected to feature in the regular season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo on Mar. 18.

