Shohei Ohtani's wife: Fans hold their breath with Japanese superstar set to reveal more in March 1 interview

Shohei Ohtani is married now. There has been, in the past, a ton of speculation on the player's relationship status. The two-way player did not provide much on that front, keeping any relationships he might have had pretty private. They're still private, but he's willing to reveal more soon.

Shohei Ohtani's wife has not been identified, but he did confirm that he got married on social media. His translated caption read via The Star:

"The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers star specifically noted that his new wife was a “Japanese woman” but stopped short of anything else. The two-way phenom claimed he would reveal more in an interview tomorrow.

He also said:

“I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me."

Ohtani also mentioned that he didn't want anyone to conduct unauthorized interviews, so he'd like to reveal this on his own time and with his own words. He did the same with his dog recently as he continues to open up to his new fans, who are excited to learn more about the player's life.

Shohei Ohtani and wife starting anew in 2024

A lot of things have changed drastically for Shohei Ohtani recently. He got married, which is a huge life milestone and one he seems pretty enthused to talk about in an official context. It will be a new start for both of them.

Shohei Ohtani is experiencing a lot of change

He also left the Los Angeles Angels for greener pastures. Things never went well in his tenure there, and so he signed a massive $700 million contract to cross town to join the Dodgers.

This will also be the first year he doesn't pitch in quite some time. He had a UCL injury and will not throw the entirety of the season. He will hit, and if his Spring Training is any indication, he will do that extremely well once again. Nevertheless, a lot of new has come Ohtani's way this year.

