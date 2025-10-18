  • home icon
Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka joins Dodgers wives in coordinated look as MLB's two-way phenom powers through NLCS with 3 HRs & 10K strikeout

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:25 GMT
Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, was at Dodger Stadium alongside several Dodgers partners to cheer the team for their NLCS Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Like other Dodgers' wives, Tanaka was also wearing a blue Dodgers jacket as she posed beside first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea. LA Dodgers' wives posed for a group photo outside the stadium before they went in to see a historic performance by Ohtani.

"NLCS game 4… let’s get loud & cheer for the boys in blue! ⚾️💙🎉" the post was captioned.
On Friday, Ohtani's two-way performance propelled the Dodgers to a 5-1 win against the Brewers to win the NLCS series and return to the World Series. On the mound, the Japanese ace pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, walking three batters, and striking out 10.

Meanwhile, at the plate where Ohtani has seemingly struggled, he launched a leadoff home run to become the first starting pitcher to do so in a postseason. He hit two more home runs in the game, including a 469-foot blast that exited Dodger Stadium.

Due to his historic performance in NLCS Game 4, the two-way Dodgers star was named the 2025 NLCS Most Valuable Player. In four games, Ohtani batted .357 with a 1.143 OPS. He hit three home runs, a triple, four walks, four runs scored and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko toasted Dodgers NLCS Game 3 win with other wives

On Thursday, Mamiko Tanaka was in the suite with other Dodgers wives, where they celebrated the Dodgers' NLCS Game 3 win against the Brewers. She was in a white tee and toasted in celebration. Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, posted the video on TikTok.

With the win on Friday, Ohtani and the Dodgers are going to the World Series for the second straight year. The two-way star, who signed a $700 million deal before the 2024 season, won the championship in his first-ever postseason. There were doubts regarding his postseason form at the plate this October, but Ohtani did what he does best as he came swinging to get back to the World Series.

Now the Dodgers await the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

