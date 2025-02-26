Shohei Ohtani's World Series-winning debut season fuels Juan Soto's teammate's dream for Mets in 2025

After Shohei Ohtrani's addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers propelled them to a World Series title last year, one New York Mets star believes that Juan Soto can have the same effect.

The Mets will start the new MLB season with huge expectations and outfielder Brandon Nimmo believes that Soto's addition to their team makes them contenders for the championship. Speaking on a recent episode of The Show podcast, Nimmo shares his confidence in the team and their ability to compete for the World Series this year.

"This team is built for one reason and it's to win a World Series. Now, that's a lot easier said than done. What this team is going to have to do is accept the expectations, embrace them, and then learn to play with each other."

"We are going to get everybody's A-game and everybody's going to come after us. They're going to want to get Juan Soto because he's got this big contract. It's the same thing that was going on with Ohtani last year. But guess what, Ohtani had a great year and the Dodgers ended up winning the World Series. I don't think there's any reason that we can't do it either. The Dodgers went out, they had a great offseason, they added more people to an already World Series team and that's awesome. But we also know that we were right there with them last year...and we made some real impact decisions this offseason." (37:06 - 44:56)

Shohei Ohtani played a huge role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series and Nimmo believes that the Mets can do the same after signing Juan Soto.

"So I do believe that this team can win the World Series but you got to do it one game at a time. You've got to focus on right here, right now and stay in this moment but I believe in this team."

Brandon Nimmo is currently the longest-tenured player on the New York Mets roster but is yet to fulfill his dream of winning the World Series. Last year, they came very close to making it to the Fall Classic before they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Mets manager shares his initial reaction to Juan Soto's signing this winter

With Spring Training now underway, there has been a lot of speculation on who will win the World Series this year and the New York Mets are among the favorites after signing Juan Soto this winter. When manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about his initial reaction to the news, he said (via Meet at the Apple):

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't know what to do and then just the phone started blowing... I was like, alright we got action here."

After adding Soto, the next move for the Mets front office was to re-sign fan favorite Pete Alonso to complete their lineup. Having added both players, they now boast a formidable team ready to go all the way this year.

