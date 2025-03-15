Shohei Ohtani savors memorable moment with 11x Japan Series champ Shigeo Nagashima in Tokyo

The Tokyo Dome was packed on Saturday night to see their hero, Shohei Ohtani, return. He and the Los Angeles Dodgers played an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants.

It was a sight to be seen as fans were more than excited to see the two-way slugger play in front of his home crowd. However, it was not just fans who were happy to see him.

Ohtani met up with 11-time Japan Series champion Shigeo Nagashima. The two posed for a picture, which Ohtani then shared to his followers afterward.

Nagashima is one of the most celebrated Japanese baseball players of all time. Aside from his 11 Japan Series championships, he has also won three as a manager.

During his playing days, he was an absolute star. He was a five-time Central League MVP and a four-time Japan Series MVP. At the end of his career, he had his No. 3 retired by the Yomiuri Giants.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers stole the show in Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers stole the show in Japan. They had no trouble putting runs on the board and doing it early. They were able to put up five innings by the third inning, thanks to Ohtani.

He hit a home run that inning, alongside Michael Conforto. However, they were not the only two to find the long ball. Teoscar Hernadnez also joined the home run party with one of his own.

After that, not much offense was had. The Giants were able to get in a run in the sixth inning, cutting their deficit to four, but that was all.

The Dodgers' bullpen did a great job of keeping the Giants' bats quiet. They used seven pitchers following Justin Wrobeski's start to help secure the victory for their squad.

Jack Dreyer was especially dominant during his one-inning outing. He got the ball in the last inning, throwing a perfect inning with two strikeouts. He and Tanner Scott could work as an elite group of high-leverage arms for this club when the season rolls along.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game by a score of 5-1. They will play one more exhibition game before taking on the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 18 and 19. With the way they look right now, Chicago will need to step it up big time.

