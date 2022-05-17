"Baseball has had a number of great pitchers in the sport's history, but none is more searched than Shohei Ohtani" - Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the most searched baseball pitcher of all time

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been in the spotlight of Major League Baseball ever since he made the switch from Japan in 2018. Ohtani was the first true two-way player to see major success in the MLB since Hall of Famer and baseball pioneer Babe Ruth did it in the 1920s.

GoogleTrends @GoogleTrends Baseball has had a number of great pitchers in the sport's history, but none is more searched than Shohei Ohtani Baseball has had a number of great pitchers in the sport's history, but none is more searched than Shohei Ohtani ⚾️ https://t.co/YdUYer6j5c

Being a two-way player at any level of baseball is a feat within itself. Take that to the biggest stage, and it is no surprise that Ohtani is the most talked about player in the MLB and one of the most talked about players in the entirety of pro sports.

Shohei Ohtani: Taking the spotlight

Since the Los Angeles Angels signed Ohtani in the 2017 offseason, he has put up spectacular numbers on both sides of the field. Offensively, he has a career batting average of .264 and a career on base plus slugging of .881, which is among some of the top hitters in Major League Baseball. Along with this, Ohtani already has 101 home runs in only 446 total games played. In such a short period of time, Shohei Ohtani has already established himself as one of the best power hitters in the MLB.

On the mound, Shohei Ohtani has a career 3.42 earned run average, and 268 strikeouts in only 216 innings pitched. With this, he has logged only 81 walks and has a career WHIP of just 1.13. These splits are comparable to some of the top pitchers in the big leagues and Ohtani has already proven that he can compete with the top arms at such a young age.

Shohei Ohtani v the Texas Rangers on May 13

Ohtani is only 27 years old, and will be dominant for years to come in Major League Baseball. The fact that he has seen so much success on both sides of the field is what makes him so captivating and is one of the factors why he is the most searched pitcher of all time. Ohtani is very inspiring for young baseball players who have aspirations of both hitting and pitching at the next level.

Since the phenom is also from Japan, Ohtani further expands the game of baseball to the international level. Unlike other major professional sports, the MLB is behind in the international game. He continues to inspire athletes from all across the globe to follow their dreams of becoming professional athletes.

"@shoheiohtani homers in 30 seconds. Enjoy the Sho." - @ MLB

Shohei Ohtani is already a young superstar doing the unthinkable in the MLB, and only exciting things will come from Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in the future.

