Shohei Ohtani sends message to Roki Sasaki ahead of Dodgers vs Cubs Spring Training encounter

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin Spring Training on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. While the three-time MVP will not be in the lineup for the first day of action, his club will be in action for the first time since winning the World Series.

Even though Shohei Ohtani is not in action on Thursday, the superstar's impact can be felt all over the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse. One of the ways that the two-way superstar has made an impact has been through advice he has given to the team's new Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.

The 23-year-old pitching sensation is on the cusp of making his official MLB debut after making a name for himself in Japan. Roki Sasaki explained to the media earlier this week that both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have helped him adjust to his new life and situation in MLB, something that Ohtani addressed to the media through his interpreter ahead of Thursday's action.

"There has been anything that I specifically gave him advice on. I think if he is enjoying this environment, that's the number one key to be able to adjust here," Ohtani explained through his translator.

Roki Sasaki is one of the most exciting pitching prospects in baseball thanks to his dazzling splitter, as well as his ability to reach triple-digits with his fastball. Although there will undoubtedly be some pressure for the young pitcher as he looks to begin his MLB career, Ohtani has been impressive with everything he has seen so far.

"I just saw him pitch yesterday in front of some crowd yesterday and I thought it was great. Again, you'll probably have to speak to him about how he felt but it's looked great as of now and I'm pretty happy to see what he has been able to do," Ohtani continued.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to the pitching mound at some point in May

While the Los Angeles Dodgers should benefit from the addition of the talented rookie Roki Sasaki, they are expected to get even more reinforcements on the mound with Shohei Ohtani. The three-time MVP did not pitch at all in 2024 after undergoing UCL surgery on his elbow back in 2023, however, he has been building himself up with the expectations of returning to the mound.

Ohtani has been seen throwing at the Dodgers' training facility ahead of his much-anticipated return to pitching. While he will need to continue building himself up to full strength, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Shohei could be back on the mound as early as May.

