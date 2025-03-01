Shohei Ohtani shares biggest takeaway from Spring Training debut vs. Angels

Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani made his Spring Training debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The three-time MVP was up against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels in his first game since the World Series last October.

There were concerns over Shohei Ohtani's swing after the Japanese two-way phenom underwent shoulder surgery in November. He tore his labrum in the left shoulder during the World Series against the New York Yankees in October.

However, Ohtani dismissed all the concerns after smoking a home run in his first plate appearance in pre-season on Friday. He took Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi deep over the left field in his first outing of spring.

"Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was being able to go through my three at-bats without any issues," Ohtani said via his interpreter Will Ireton. "Physically, I felt really good."

Following his surgery in the offseason, Ohtani has made a few tweaks to his swing in Spring Training. Talking about his swing, Ohtani said (via his interpreter):

"It's a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks. So, today felt pretty good. Like, I felt like it was pretty consistent with what I felt so, you know, as I'm doing my rehab as well. I'm going to continue to do that."

Shohei Ohtani has also been throwing bullpen sessions in Spring Training for the first time since undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Shohei Ohtani to retain 2024 form

Shohei Ohtani was restricted to being a designated hitter in his first season with the Dodgers in 2024 as he was still recovering from a surgery to repair his elbow. Ohtani scripted a historic 50-50 season (50 home runs and 50 steals) to earn his third MVP title.

However, with the Japanese star set to resume pitching this year, his offensive numbers are expected to dip. Dodger manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the fact that pitching will reduce his plate appearances but believes Ohtani will be as impactful in his at-bats.

"I think he can be as productive [as in 2024]," Roberts said. "I don't think he's going to get the same number of at-bats, plate appearances, given that he's going to be pitching. I don't think he's going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and saving his legs."

Shohei Ohtani is not expected to take the mound on Opening Day and is likely to resume pitching sometime in May while continuing as a designated hitter for the team in the meantime.

