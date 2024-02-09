Shohei Ohtani shares first-hand look of autographed Topps 'Transcendent Season' card in Angels colors

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most famous baseball player in the world. The two-time American League MVP has seen his star power grow as he continues to push the limits of what fans and teams believe is possible on the field.

The two-way superstar has also seen his name reach beyond the MLB thanks to the record-breaking contract he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese superstar signed the richest contract in North American sports history this winter, joining the Dodgers on a ten-year, $700,000,000 deal.

The massive contract came on the heels of one of Ohtani's most impressive seasons in the MLB. In his final season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani was impressive from both sides of the game.

As a batter, the former Los Angeles Angels star posted a .304 batting average with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. As a pitcher, Ohtani posted a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. This helped him earn the second MVP award of his career.

This incredible season has also been honored by the popular trading card company Topps. The company created a 'Transcendent Season' Ohtani card, autographed by the two-way star. The card, which was delivered in a gorgeous wooden box, was shared by Shohei Ohtani on his Instagram feed.

This is not the first time Shohei Ohtani has been honored by companies and fans

Following the big-money deal that brought Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the passionate and creative fanbase has honored the two-way star in several ways. Immediately following the news that he was joining the Dodgers, murals of Ohtani emerged all over Los Angeles, catching the eye of social media.

Another way that Ohtani has been honored recently was with a snow sculpture, which circulated on social media this week. The sculpture shows Ohtani and his beloved dog Decoy built with snow in his native Japan.

