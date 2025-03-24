Shohei Ohtani shares smiles with former teammate Mike Trout inside Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels stalwart Mike Trout were teammates for six years before Ohtani signed a mammoth contract with the LAD last offseason. The duo shared an amazing camaraderie on and off the field in Anaheim from 2018 to 2023.

On Sunday, the Dodgers took on the Angels in a preseason clash at Dodger Stadium. While the LAD routed the Halos by a 7-1 scoreline, Ohtani and Trout shared the frame with Halos CF, Joe Adell ahead of the contest. Postgame, Shohei shared this image on social media.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have already produced decorated careers in the big leagues as they share six MVP titles between them. While Shotime was on song last season with the Dodgers, Trout started the season strong with the Angels, but his time at the plate was cut short after a torn meniscus on his left knee in April 2024.

Trout will be hopeful of turning the tide in his favor in the upcoming MLB campaign while Shohei has already started the season on a strong note after crushing a home run, and driving in a run against the Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

Mike Trout spoke highly of Shohei Ohtani's two-way talent

Trout and Ohtani have mutual respect for each other and praise their talents in either department of the game. With Shohei being a two-way phenom, Trout praised his former teammate's skills in an interview during Spring Training.

"I have watched him do what he does on the mound from center field for all those years. I've never seen a player like him. Not both ways like that. He's incredible. His season was pretty incredible," said Trout via Sportico

Mike praised Shohei's ability to put up strong numbers consistently. He added:

"It was fun to watch and to follow. It was good for baseball, too. Everyone knows what he's capable of. To be able to put up that kind of numbers consistently is pretty amazing."

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will likely square off against each other twice more before the new MLB season commences on March 27. The Dodgers face the Angels in two more preseason games at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on March 24 and 25.

