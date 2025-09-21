Shohei Ohtani showcases dapper side in luxury wool suit & jacquard tie for big brand photoshoot

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani dropped a suave photoshoot clip with Hugo Boss. On Saturday, the fall collection photoshoot was posted on Boss and Ohtani's Instagram profiles. In 2020, Matthew Keighran, managing director of the SEAPAC Region for Hugo Boss, confirmed,&quot;Ohtani will be a great ambassador for BOSS, and we can't wait to work with him.&quot;Since then, the Japanese baseball player has elevated the fashion game for Boss. The clip features Ohtani in two luxury looks. In the first, he was in a soft beige trench coat layered over a knit top.In the second, he dons a tailored light-colored suit with a crisp shirt, carrying a large leather bag, adding a polished business-ready vibe. The caption reads,&quot;Precision tailoring and the pinnacle of understated luxury. #ShoheiOhtani radiates BOSS confidence in its purest form. How would you style these pieces? #BeYourOwnBOSS&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe official Boss page also shared the luxury photoshoot on Instagram. The snapshot features Shohei Ohtani in a classic grey suit with a jacquard tie. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Crafted and designed to make a flawless impression. In a sharp wool-blend suit, pure-cotton shirt, and silk jacquard tie, #ShoheiOhtani redefines sartorial elegance. Tap to explore #BeYourOwnBOSS.&quot;Shohei Ohtani marks his 53rd home run against GiantsOn Saturday, Shohei Ohtani shared a celebratory post by MLB on his Instagram story. The graphic post features him in Dodgers uniform and represents his home run tally this season. Ohtani is one home run away from tying his own single-season home run record with the Dodgers.Ohtani reshared his milestone post.(@shoheiohtani/Instagram)Ohtani hit his 53rd home run to tie the National League lead. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants, 7-5, on Saturday.Shohei Ohtani has now broken his own home run record at Dodger Stadium, surpassing last year's mark of 28 with 29. In 2024, he finished with 54 total home runs and won the NL MVP. So far this season, Ohtani has a batting average of .283 with 53 home runs and 99 RBIs.