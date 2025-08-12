  • home icon
Shohei Ohtani slammed with jaw-dropping $240,000,000 lawsuit over luxury Hawaii real estate project

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:01 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani slammed with jaw-dropping $240,000,000 lawsuit over luxury Hawaii real estate project - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani finds himself in legal trouble again, involving a real estate project. The LA Dodgers superstar, along with his agent Nez Balelo, is being sued for allegedly sabotaging a $240 million luxury real estate development on Hawaii’s Hapuna Coast.

According to AP News, the lawsuit was filed in the Hawaii Circuit Court, and it accuses Ohtani and his agent of doing the complete opposite after being asked to promote the estate. The lawsuit contains allegations of tortious interference and unjust enrichment, as the plaintiffs believe that Ohtani and his agent's actions led to their real estate deal falling through.

The allegations are made by developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and broker Tomoko Matsumoto, who claim that due to the interference of Ohtani and his agent, their deal with lead partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital fell through.

“Balelo and Otani, who were brought into the venture solely for Otani’s promotional and branding value, exploited their celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle Plaintiffs’ role in the project, for no reason other than their own financial self-interest,” the lawsuit claims.

The Dodgers star's agent, Balelo, is accused of trying to coerce his way into concessions on the project or Shohei Ohtani's withdrawal from the promotional aspect, resulting in their deal getting terminated.

“This case is about abuse of power,” the lawsuit added. “Defendants used threats and baseless legal claims to force a business partner to betray its contractual obligations and strip Plaintiffs of the very project they conceived and built.
“Defendants must be held accountable for their actions, not shielded by fame or behind-the-scenes agents acting with impunity. Plaintiffs bring this suit to expose Defendants’ misconduct and to ensure that the rules of contract, fair dealing, and accountability apply equally to all — celebrity or not.”
Impact on the Hawaii project previously supposed to be promoted by Shohei Ohtani

The project named The Vista at Mauna Kea Resort was supposed to include luxurious properties, one of which would have belonged to Shohei Ohtani. The multifaceted property would have included a hitting and pitching training facility as well. Promotional posts were made to attract investments and prospective buyers.

Due to the termination of the deal between Kingsbarn Realty Capital and the plaintiffs of the lawsuit, the damages are in the vicinity of multimillion-dollars. These damages are due to commissions, construction management fees and profit-sharing.

As of now, neither Shohei Ohtani nor his agency, CAA Baseball, has responded publicly to the lawsuit.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
