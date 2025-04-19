Shohei Ohtani sparks internet buzz afer taking paternity leave for first child

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Friday that Shohei Ohtani will be on paternity leave as he expects his first child soon. The 30-year-old married former basketball player Mamiko Tanaka sometime during the offseason ahead of the 2024 season and made it public only after the wedding ceremony was over.

While it is unclear when and where Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka first met, the Los Angeles Dodgers star first revealed that he got married in February 2024, refusing to reveal the identity of his wife. However, he revealed Mamiko's identity through an Instagram post one month later.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in December last month. With Ohtani's paternity leave now confirmed, fans took to social media to share their reactions:

"Woah, congrats Shohei!! Little slugger in the making!" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Shobaby Ohtani," added another.

While thousands of congratulatory messages have flooded the internet, here are some humorous reactions from fans:

"How soon can you legally sign a newborn?"asked @JackGMitchell on X.

"That kid was definitely made in the lab to be the greatest Japanese athlete of all time," wrote @MargielaMari4.

"Ohtani with dad strength is going to be crazy!" added @kaisersworld22.

While it is not certain how long Shohei Ohtani will be out of action, he can be on the paternity list for up to three days, meaning he'll miss this weekend's series against the Texas Rangers.

If he chooses to spend more time with his family, Ohtani will have to be transferred to the restricted list after three days.

Dodgers replace Shohei Ohtani with Eddie Rosario during paternity leave

Soon after placing Shohei Ohtani on the paternity list, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have selected outfielder Eddie Rosario's contract. Rosario, 33, has been on a minor league contract with the Dodgers since February and was playing with Triple-A Oklahoma before the promotion.

Rosario spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. He hit .175 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 91 games.

The highlight of Rosario's MLB career came when he won the World Series with the Atlanta in 2021; he was also named the NLCS MVP that year.

