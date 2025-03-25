Shohei Ohtani spotlights latest signature collection ft. art by manga artist Takehiko Inoue

American footwear company, New Balance signed a generational talent in the face of two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani on a multi-year partnership in 2023. Ohtani won the AL MVP that year and repeated the feat in 2024 by winning his maiden NL MVP award as a Dodger alongside lifting the World Series trophy with them.

Ad

Last year, New Balance officially released Ohtani's logo for its signature collection of shoes and apparel. It was designed by famous Japanese manga artist Takehiko Inoue. The logo defines the athleticism and agility possessed by the Dodgers superstar.

On Monday, Shohei Ohtani shared some merchandise from his signature collection with New Balance in a social media post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The image featured a baseball with a message by Takehiko Inoue alongside a black NB hat with Ohtani's logo, and a booklet which had the story about Shohei's signature logo. After the logo was revealed in March 2024, Ohtani reflected on the journey behind its design in a media interview.

"To finally reveal this special logo that I’ve worked closely on is truly an exciting moment for me. It is a visual representation of my journey in baseball, and I am excited to share it with the world. I also look forward to using this logo with future projects that we will reveal throughout the 2024 season," said Ohtani

Ad

Shohei produced a blockbuster season with the Dodgers in 2024 which saw him start the new 50-50 club, win the NL MVP, claim his maiden World Series, and become an All-Star for the fourth time in his career. Shohei has vowed to put up a strong title defense in the 2025 season.

Shohei Ohtani thanked Takehiko Inoue for designing his signature New Balance logo

On March 10, Shohei Ohtani shared a soical media post which featured his signature logo with New Balance and alongside a caption which thanked manga artist, Takehiko Inoue for deisgning the same.

Ad

Take a look at the post here, which was captioned as:

"Thank you, Professor Inoue, for the logo design."

Ohtani has already kicked off the proceedings for the 2025 MLB season on a high note with a .375 batting average, one home run, one RBI, and 1.375 OPS in the Tokyo Series. He will now have his eyes set on the season opener against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on March 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback