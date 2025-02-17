Shohei Ohtani steals the spotlight in black athletic wear for latest 'empowering' promo shoot

LA Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to make headlines on and off the field. Apart from being signed to a mammoth 10-year, $700 million deal, Ohtani also earns a lot through his endorsements as a brand ambassador.

Wacoal is one of the several brands that have the three-time MVP as an ambassador. On Monday, the company will launch a new campaign slogan, "Empowering. WACOAL," featuring visuals and videos of Ohtani.

On Sunday, a day before the launch, Wacoal teamed up with Ohtani for their latest campaign, "Empowering. WACOAL.".

In a behind-the-scenes look shared on social media by Wacoal Japan, Ohtani is dressed in sleek black athletic wear.

The campaign focuses on the idea that true empowerment begins from within —when both body and mind are supported.

"The existence of the fans who support me and the existence of my friends and family who give me energy support me," Ohtani said in the video (translated to English). "That's why I always think that I can continue to challenge myself. (0:24) I want to be the closest person to you so that everyone can live their own way."

According to Fashion Snap, the company has released two videos — a commercial and an interview — on a website and social media. In the interview, he shares his perspective, saying (translated to English):

"Rather than consciously trying to be myself, I think it's best when it just happens naturally. Instead of constantly striving to stay natural, I hope to always be in a state where that comes effortlessly."

Wacoal is a renowned brand in the world of innerwear and performance apparel.

Shohei Ohtani starts his journey back to the mound; throws first bullpen session in spring training

Shohei Ohtani's offensive exploits were enough to land him another unanimous MVP win in 2024 but going into 2025, he'll have more than his hitting stats to make his case.

After missing the entirety of the 2024 season as a starting pitcher, Ohtani who last pitched for the Angels in 2023, threw his first bullpen session on Friday.

He threw 14 pitches and all of them were fastballs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts updated fans that the pitching session went well and they look forward to building on it this season.

Shohei Ohtani is projected to return on the mound around May. He's coming off of rehab for an elbow surgery he underwent in Sept. 2023.

