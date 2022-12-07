Shohei Ohtani has always approached the game joyfully, like a child who never lost his love for the game of baseball; the other side of that, however, is also him having a serial winner's mentality.

In a recent report by MLB Insider and Los Angeles Angels beat writer for The Athletic Sam Blum, Angels general manager Perry Minasian shared that Ohtani is constantly inquisitive and inquires about the players the club is looking for as well as possibly its long-term goals.

It is refreshing to see that a superstar of Ohtani's caliber is proactive when it comes to finding new talent for the ailing squad. The Angels can recall high expectations heading into the 2022 season. The team was still in the mix for a possible postseason slot before their disastrous 14-game losing streak ended all their hopes of making a playoff appearance.

For now, Minasian is making moves to improve the underwhelming Angels. The team has already nabbed Tyler Anderson from the Dodgers, Gio Urshela from the Twins, and Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in hopes of bolstering their postseason shot in 2023.

Shohei Ohtani to appear in the World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani clad in Samurai Japan pinstripes

It has already been confirmed that Shohei Ohtani will suit up for Samurai Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The biggest question, however, is what position he will be deployed in.

"It still hasn’t been decided whether or not Shohei Ohtani will start or close in the WBC, according to Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama. He said the team will be mindful of Ohtani’s regular season workload with the Angels, but also are focused on winning the WBC." - @ Sam Blum

Samurai Japan coach Hideki Kuriyama stated during the Winter Meetings that the team is still deciding whether Ohtani will start or come in relief. What's certain is that he will be used as a two-way player for the team. Kuriyama is no stranger to Ohtani, after all, as he was the former AL MVP's coach when he was still playing in the NPB for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

All eyes are on Japan for the WBC, as they are one of the favorites, with their stacked lineup that will include Yu Darvish, Steven Kwan, and Lars Nootbaar—the latter two being the first foreign-born players to ever represent Samurai Japan in an international tournament.

