Shohei Ohtani's teammate Kiké Hernández reacts to Hyeseong Kim's 'baseball bestie' pick

The LA Dodgers fans knew what to expect after the club re-signed Kike Hernandez on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The utility man is known for his fun-loving and charming personality, keeping the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Hyeseong Kim happy despite the language barrier.

Ad

Behind the scenes of the Dodgers' incredible 2024 World Series run, Hernandez made sure not to let the mood in the dugout die down despite the team's on-field struggles at times. Also, Ohtani's teammate doesn't need a second invitation to build a repo with newcomers.

On Monday, Kiki Hernandez took a moment to reshare Hyeseong Kim’s recent revelation of his baseball best friends. In a video shared by MLB, Kim - who signed a three-year $12.5 million contract in the offseason - was asked, “Who is your baseball bestie?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dodgers infielder was then told James Outman picked him.

"James Outman tries to speak the most Korean and have conversations with people in Korea," Kim said.

Hyeseong Kim chose his countryman, Shohei Ohtani, as his bestie. Hernández seemingly took note of the response.

Kiki Hernandez reshares video featuring teammate Hyeseong Kim on his Instagram story. (Credits: IG/Kiki Hernandez)

Here's the video of Kim revealing his baseball bestie:

Ad

Ad

Kike Hernandez finds a little kid in giant-like personality of Shohei Ohtani

When Shohei Ohtani puts on his cleats, baseball gloves and the bat from the pipe, he is a feared man on the plate. However, as soon as he's off, "he's almost like a little kid, trapped in a giant body,” outfielder Kiké Hernández said.

After getting to know Ohtani better as a teammate in 2024, Hernandez reveals a lesser-known side of the three-time MVP from behind the scenes.

Ad

“He doesn’t necessarily always show it. But I was surprised by how much personality he has. He’s awesome,” Hernández continued. “And, he’s not that quiet.”

Fellow teammate Chris Taylor backed Kiki Hernandez during the same interview.

“[He can] be goofy and playful and look like he’s really having fun playing the game,” Taylor said of Ohtani. “But then also at the same time be super focused and locked in.”

Shohei Ohtani and Hernandez will try to run it back in 2025 and defend their champion status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback