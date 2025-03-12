Shohei Ohtani's teammate Teoscar Hernandez reveals one thing Dodgers players are waiting to see during Tokyo Series vs Cubs

Teoscar Hernandez is set to travel to Japan alongside Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like last year, the Dodgers are scheduled to start the 2025 MLB season with a trip to Asia. In 2024, their destination was Korea, but this year, LA will compete in the home country of three stars: Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Hernandez believes the team, especially Ohtani, will get an impressive reaction from the local fans in Tokyo and that everyone is anxious to see how it goes.

“It’s going to be absolutely crazy over there. It’s going to be so wild just watching people react towards Shohei. We’re all looking forward to seeing that,’’ Hernandez said via USA Today.

Dodgers president Stan Kasdan echoed that sentiment:

“We think the reception that this team, especially because of Shohei, Yoshi, and Roki, it will feel the way our [World Series] parade felt every day we’re there. This is going to be off the charts."

The LA Dodgers have become the landing spot for Japanese superstars with Ohtani, Sasaki, and Yamamoto, but this will be their first trip to Japan for those local fans who've joined the fanbase to see them live.

Dodgers stars speak on seeing Shohei Ohtani in Japan

While they will all attempt to win the first two games in Japan, some Los Angeles Dodgers players have admitted they will probably be a little starstruck by their Japanese teammates.

Shohei Ohtani is going to be beloved in Japan (Credits: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will be larger than life and receive a massive welcome from their hometown fans when the Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in a little over a week.

"It's going to be insane. It’s going to be like Justin Bieber times 10 over there," Tyler Glasnow said via USA Today.

Catcher Austin Barnes shared a similar opinion:

"I have no idea how Shohei and those guys are going to maneuver over there."

The LA Dodgers will start their regular season about a week early and play two games in Japan. Then, they will return home and play their upcoming games starting Mar. 27, everyone else's Opening Day.

