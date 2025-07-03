Shohei Ohtani teases Yoshinobu Yamamoto with 2-word reaction on vintage modeling photo after 30th HR shoutout

Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto share a strong bond. The Japanese duo's friendship was on show after the three-time MVP teased the Dodgers hurler.

Japanese teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season and have often been seen sharing conversations and exchanging compliments.

After Ohtani struck his 30th home run of the season on Tuesday, Yamamoto gave a shoutout to the reigning National League MVP in an Instagram post. Yamamoto shared a graphic from the Dodgers in his Instagram story to acknowledge Ohtani's milestone.

His Japanese teammate responded by sharing a modeling picture of Yamamoto, seemingly teasing his compatriot with his Instagram story.

"That's cool," Shohei Ohtani captioned his post (translated from Japanese).

Ohtani's 30th home run of the season came in a 6-1 win in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The Japanese phenom also has 10 steals and five triples this season, becoming the first MLB player to do so in five consecutive seasons.

Shohei Ohtani on the cusp of breaking another record

Ohtani's 30th home run on Tuesday meant he is only the second player in franchise history to reach that mark before the All-Star break. Cody Bellinger achieved the feat first for the Dodgers in his NL MVP-winning season in 2019.

Bellinger had 30 dingers in 88 games while Ohtani reached it in 84 games. The Japanese superstar has 11 more games to eclipse Bellinger's tally and set a new franchise record for most homers before the Midsummer Classic.

The three-time MVP was named as one of the starters for this year's All-Star game on Wednesday. He will be joining Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Ohtani will lead the NL team while New York Yankees captain and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge will lead the AL.

