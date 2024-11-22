  • home icon
  • "Shohei Ohtani telling the world Roki Sasaki is a close friend is recruitment enough" - Fans react to Dodgers star's comments on MLB hot prospect

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 22, 2024 15:09 GMT
Shohei Ohtani is friends with Roki Sasaki (Getty)
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are not technically underway yet, as he is not expected to sign until, at least, the middle of January. That said, teams are certainly figuring out how to recruit him to their roster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a team many pegged as the favorites to land the Japanese ace, haven't used Shohei Ohtani as a marketing ploy yet. But Ohtani has commented on his compatriot.

According to Bob Nightengale, Ohtani has not been personally recruiting the 23-year-old WBC star to the Dodgers. The two-way MVP does, however, consider Sasaki a friend of his, which may or may not influence the free agent's decision.

This comment by Ohtani has MLB fans certain that the Dodgers still have the best chance at signing the young superstar.

Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion inbaseball
"The quote continues: 'But will be dead to me if he chooses someone else,'" one joked.
"Mistranslation. It is supposed to read, 'Shohei Ohtani said he has not been recruiting Roki Sasaki to join the Dodgers but considers him a great teammate,'" another chimed in.
Comment byu/PlayaSlayaX from discussion inbaseball
"Ohtani's friendship alone and the fact he's the MVP and his team won the World Series this year is a statement in itself. Sasaki would want to join without a word spoken," another said.
"Please tell me Kodai Senga is also great friends with him. I can’t watch the Dodgers get another one," one added.

The Dodgers currently have Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of whom were close with Sasaki when they played on the Japanese WBC team that won the tournament in 2023.

MLB commissioner expects Roki Sasaki to sign

While Roki Sasaki has posted to the MLB, there is no guarantee that he will sign. He could test the waters and decide to return to his former league. It's unlikely, but it's possible.

Roki Sasaki is expected to sign with an MLB team (Imagn)
However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes Sasaki is going to sign with a team this offseason as part of the international amateur class. He said, via ESPN:

"It kind of looks like the way it's going to shake out that the signing there, just because of the timing, will happen in the new pool period."

The posting period is from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15 every year. All 30 MLB teams have 45 days to negotiate, otherwise Sasaki, if unsigned, goes back to the NPB.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
