"Shohei Ohtani is tied for 3rd in the American League in strikeouts as a pitcher and is 5th in the AL in home runs as a hitter!" - Los Angeles Angels superstar continues his magical run in the 2022 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is having yet another amazing season on both sides of the field. Ohtani is, once again, showing why he might be the most talented player Major League Baseball has ever seen.

Ohtani's ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level in the MLB is something the league has never seen before. Although there have been players to do both in the MLB, no one has done it at the same time or as well as Ohtani. He is currently on pace to have another MVP caliber season, both on the mound and at the plate.

Just one example of Shohei Ohtani's dominance this season is this statistic from Codify. According to them, "Shohei Ohtani is tied for 3rd in the American League in strikeouts as a pitcher and is 5th in the AL in home runs as a hitter." The fact that Ohtani can be in the top five for major stats both on the mound and at the plate is absolutely insane.

To elaborate on some of Ohtani's other stats, at the plate he is batting .245 with 26 home runs and a .845 OPS. Although this is a great offensive season, this is actually, somewhat, down for Ohtani compared to his 2021 season.

On the mound, however, Ohtani might be having his best season yet. Through 20 starts, he is 10-7 with just a 2.69 ERA, along with 165 strikeouts in just 117 innings pitched. These stats could possibly bring Ohtani his first Cy Young award this season.

Ohtani just keeps getting better and better along with each season. He is also just 27 years old, and will likely dominate the league for many years to come. Let's take a look into Ohtani's already lustrious career.

Shohei Ohtani already has an outstanding resume, and it is only going to get better

Since entering the league in 2018 Ohtani has taken Major League Baseball by storm. He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has two All-Star appearances. Ohtani also won AL MVP after his magical season last year where he won a Silver Slugger as well.

At the plate, Ohtani has a career .262 average, .528 slugging, totaling up to a .880 OPS. He also already has almost 500 hits and has 119 home runs. On the mound, Ohtani is 23-12 with a 3.20 ERA through 55 appearances in his career. He also has 387 strikeouts in just 300.2 innings pitched which is very impressive.

Shohei Ohtani's career is just getting started, and he will continue to dominate for the years to come. He is a once-in-a-generation talent, and it raises the question, will we see someone like him ever again?

