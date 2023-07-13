Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB Insider reveals Yankees 'most motivated' to bring two-way star to the Bronx 

If Shohei Ohtani continues on his current trajectory this season, then he will become the first player to hit 100 or more RBIs of his own, and strike out at least 100 batters, for the second time.

It is hard to encapsulate the talent of the 28-year-old sensation using words. Despite only being in his fifth season, many believe that he is the best player in MLB history.

However, despite his undeniable skill, the Los Angeles Angels have been unable to pin Shohei Ohtani down to a long-term deal. Instead, many expect the star to be on the move after the expiration of his one-year, $30 million contract this fall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Happy 29th birthday to Shohei Ohtani. To celebrate, here’s a video of him hitting a ball through the roof at the Tokyo Dome Happy 29th birthday to Shohei Ohtani. To celebrate, here’s a video of him hitting a ball through the roof at the Tokyo Dome https://t.co/0x1SER9uLQ

"Happy 29th birthday to Shohei Ohtani. To celebrate, here’s a video of him hitting a ball through the roof at the Tokyo Dome" - BaseballHistoryNut

Because his contract is expiring, some pundits have floated the idea that the Angels could trade Ohtani come the August 1 Trade Deadline. In theory, this would allow the team to retain some value from a superstar who looks destined to depart regardless.

Recently. ESPN analyst Buster Olney cited the New York Yankees as one of the teams with the biggest appetite for Ohtani come deadline day. According to Olney, sources have identified the Yankees as "the most motivated" to make a play.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @Buster_ESPN says the Yankees are potentially "the most motivated" to go after Shohei Ohtani if he's made available by the Angels .@Buster_ESPN says the Yankees are potentially "the most motivated" to go after Shohei Ohtani if he's made available by the Angels 👀 https://t.co/epel8QBhkg

"@Buster_ESPN ays the Yankees are potentially "the most motivated" to go after Shohei Ohtani if he's made available by the Angels"

Olney's thought process holds that the team has the unique set of pieces, and money, to make Ohtani viable. Olney pointed to players like Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge as existing core players that would only be enhanced by an offensive catalyst like Ohtani.

Although Olney conceded that the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers could also be contenders. However, he highlighted the fact that Yankee Stadium is a left-handed slugger-friendly ballpark. Additionally, Ohtani would make the Yankees rotation, already one of the best in baseball, all the more dominant.

Shohei Ohtani trade is still far from on the table

While the Angels' 45-46 record indeed leads many to believe that the clock is ticking on Ohtani's time in LA, things are far from certain.

Even if the Los Angeles Angels fail to make the postseason for the tenth straight season, the Angels have plenty of reasons to want to hold on to their superstar until the very last moment that they are able to viably do so.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes