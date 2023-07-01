Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB Insider suggests top 3 destinations for Angels phenom as Anaheim stint results in dismay 

While Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani extended his home run lead by launching his 30th HR against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, there are still a lot of rumors about his impending free agency.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman believes the Japanese phenom's options for next year can be narrowed down to three possible destinations: the Dodgers, the Giants and the Angels.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be the frontrunners to sign Ohtani at the end of the season. They are the only team that has the financial capabilities to offer him a contract that he deserves and are the most consistent winners among the top options available.

The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are also in great shape financially and also have $360 million left in the pockets from the Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa pursuits.

While they may not be as inviting as the Dodgers, they are surely one of the best-positioned teams to sign Ohtani.

The final probable option is the Los Angeles Angels. Many believe that Ohtani is not about the money and he will be the highest-paid player wherever he goes.

Others believe that he will not want to leave the West Coast and is already happy with where he is settled in the US. However, the Angels will have to prove that they are a team capable of competing for the World Series to convince the Japanese star to re-sign with them.

Shohei Ohtani extends HR lead as the Angels fall to another defeat

It seems to be the tale of the season, Shohei Ohtani delivers the goods and then his team lets him down to lose the game. That is exactly what happened to the Los Angeles Angels during Friday's encounter against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ohtani recorded his 30th homer of the MLB season but was let down by his team's bullpen as they allowed the Diamondbacks' offense to take the game away.

While the Angels fell to another defeat, they have two more games against Arizona to try and get something out of the series.

