Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the two-way phenom assessed, in potential $500,000,000 deal

When Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels expires at the end of the season, he is predicted to sign with a new team for the first time since he entered the MLB back in 2018.

Despite being widely considered the best player of the modern era, the Angels have been unable to lock down the two-way star to a long-term contract. Team owner Arte Moreno has been blamed for not doing more to secure a long-term future with the star.

In addition to the front office, the Angels have not made the postseason since 2014. Despite smashing several records in his five seasons in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani has gotten nowhere with the Angels. Observers feel as though the 28-year old would rather sign with a contending team

In an effort to retain some value out of the superstar, some have suggested that the Los Angeles Angels could trade him on or before the August 1 Trade Deadline. In theory, the move would allow the club to swap the stud for something, rather than lose out completely when he inevitably walks away.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani hits his 33rd homer of the season!

"Shohei Ohtani hits his 33rd homer of the season!" - MLB

While it may seem to be hard to imagine a deal of such magnitude, let's look at the top teams that Shohei could be moving to in a 2023 trade.

Top 3 landing spots for Shohei Ohtani

3. New York Mets

As much as everyone knows that the New York Mets are definetly not making the playoffs this year, they are still considered one of the prime contenders to nab Shohei. If they weren't, then billionaire owner Steve Cohen would not boast the highest payroll in the league. With the $86 million trio of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer failing to work fan magic on the fans, a red carpet for Shohei Ohtani, and a lot of zeroes on a contract might be something the Mets pursue.

2. New York Yankees

FanDuel @FanDuel



#RepBX | #GoHalos Should the Yankees go 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗜𝗡 for Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline?

"Should the Yankees go 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗜𝗡 for Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline?" - FanDuel

Another deep-pocketed team, the New York Yankees are no stranger to spending huge sums of money. Unlike their counterparts in Queens, the Bronx Bombers still stand a chance of making the playoffs, and can likely afford to put up the $500 million that many think that Shohei Ohtani might be asking for. Alongside Aaron Judge, it is not difficult to imagine a future dynasty.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Before coming to the MLB, Ohtani stipulated that he wanted to come to a team on the US West Coast. While the bright lights of New York offer opportunities of their own, if Shohei has a say in any potential trade, it would likely across LA County. Even if a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers doesn't happen, expect them to be a serious contender for the 6-foot-4 superstar come his free agency.

"Do the right thing and Free Ohtani, trade him to the Dodgers preferably" - Dave

