Shohei Ohtani turns emotional after unanimously winning 3rd NL MVP Award: "I wouldn't have been able to receive this if it weren't for my teammates"

Shohei Ohtani has unanimously won the National League MVP award, the third MVP award of his career. On the other hand, Aaron Judge won the American League MVP award for the second time in a row.

In 2021 and 2023, Ohtani won the MVP award in the American League division during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. He became the second player to have won the MVP award in both divisions, joining Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who won the MVP award with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966.

The Japanese phenom received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writer's Association of America as he surpassed the New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

"Yeah, I'm just taking it in, I think this MVP is, I'm just representing the Dodgers, it was a complete team effort, I wouldn't have been able to receive this award if it weren't for my teammates," Shohei Ohtani said through his translator.

"Obviously if my teammates weren't there, we didn't play as a team, we would not have even got to the playoffs or won the World Series. So for me, again, I'm just taking this as, I'm representing the team receiving this award," he added.

Ohtani made history this season when he became the first player in league history to reach the 50-50 milestone.

Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy steals the show as designated hitter wins MVP award

Shohei Ohtani won his first World Series title in the 2024 season, and he had his whole family on camera when he was announced the winner of the NL MVP award. The news was broken to the Dodgers slugger by his teammate and veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka was seen sitting next to him as he received news of winning the award for a third time.

On the other hand, the interesting spectacle on camera came when the couple was joined on the couch by their dog, Decoy, who sat beside Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani tried to hug his dog after winning the MVP award and share the moment, however, Decoy instantly gave him the sideye.

The Dodgers' superstar's beloved dog quickly dropped off the couch and kept his distance from the entire celebration. Notably, Decoy has also made history in the major league as the first dog ever to have pitched on Aug. 28. He was also a participant in the Dodgers' World Series parade and celebration ceremony.

