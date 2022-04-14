"There hasn't been anybody as talented as him in the game" - Carlos Correa unexpectedly praises Shohei Ohtani, confesses that the LA Angels two-way superstar can do it all

Shohei Ohtani is the most unique and fascinating player the game has ever seen. Not since Babe Ruth has the MLB seen a two-way player perform at such a high level. Shohei Ohtani has received plenty of praise ever since he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He recently got acclaim from a fellow superstar.

One player who recently praised Shohei Ohtani is shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed with the Minnesota Twins this offseason. Correa joined the Flippin' Bats Podcast to discuss Ohtani's inspiration to many.

"'(Shohei Ohtani is) definitely inspiring a lot of people.'-@TeamCJCorrea', 'BenVerlander' and Carlos Correa are both BIG fans of Shohei and the two discuss his impact on the game" - @ Flippin' Bats Podcast

Both Correa and Ohtani have been a great influence to many fans and players. To see another superstar give this type of praise to Shohei is what makes the new generation of baseball great.

Ohtani may inspire more two-way players to make their way to the MLB. His popularity continues to rise following his 2021 MVP season, which included 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, and a .965 OPS from the plate.

Here are some of his pitching and hitting highlights from a season ago.

Ohtani's numbers from the mound are equally impressive. He compiled a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA in 23 games. Ohtani also had 156 strikeouts over the course of those games, which came to an impressive 10.8 strikeouts per 9 innings.

Shohei Ohtani: An inspiration to many

Ohtani arrives at second base after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins

Ohtani has been an encouragement to many in baseball, and the popularity of two-way players will only continue to grow. Shohei Ohtani may have the Steph Curry effect on a new generation of baseball players. NBA star Steph Curry has inspired many of today's NBA players to shoot well, and Ohtani could potentially invigorate an MLB generation of his own.

Both Correa and Ohtani are generational talents who will be role models for upcoming generations. Ohtani and Correa are both expected to be MVP candidates in the American League this year. It will be interesting to see how each of their seasons progress. The two will face off against one another on August 12 at Angel Stadium.

