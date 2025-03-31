Shohei Ohtani unveils one-of-a-kind hand-painted surprise from Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda ft. Dodgers star's closest buddy

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani recently received a gift from the Detroit Tigers pitcher and compatriot Kenta Maeda. Ohtani shared a photo of Maeda's special gift, a hand-painted white tee featuring the three-time MVP's best friend and beloved dog, Decoy. The shirt also contained a heartwarming message for both Ohtani and Decoy for the upcoming season.

It is a custom in Japanese culture to show respect to senior colleagues and elders as soon as the possibility arises. In a surprising twist, it was the more tenured Maeda who gifted Ohtani with a personalized item.

Shohei Ohtani shared a photo of Maeda's gift (credit: shoheiohtani/Instagram)

"To: Shohei & Decoy, have a great season!" - Maeda

Ohtani and Maeda's friendship goes a long time back. Even during the former's time with the Los Angeles Angels, the duo always found the time to link up and chat before games.

Of course, in line with the custom of respect, the younger Ohtani is the first one to approach and bow to his compatriot. Interestingly enough, the two have a common denominator as Dodgers' Manager of Performance Operations Will "The Thrill" Ireton served as their translators during their respective tenures with the team.

Shohei Ohtani's 50/50 card sold for over $1,000,000

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani's card recently fetched one of the most exorbitant amounts ever shelled out for baseball memorabilia. Shotime's Topps Dynasty Black Card fetched a staggering $1,067,500, as announced by Topps and Heritage Auctions.

The 1/1 card was produced to mark the modern baseball icon's groundbreaking 50/50 season. Autographed with a gold pen, the card also featured the MLB logo patch from the pants he wore on the September 19, 2024 game wherein he opened the 50 home run-50 stolen bases club.

The sum of the selling price far exceeded any other Ohtani memorabilia that has ever been sold. The previous record was $533,140 for an Orange Refractor edition of the 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs card, which was produced as a 25-piece set.

In the history-making September game against the Miami Marlins, Shohei Ohtani produced one of the most absurd stat line in MLB history.

He finished the game by going 6-for-6 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 runs batted in, and two stolen bases. During the contest, he smashed his 49th, 50th, and 51st home runs and stole his 50th and 51st bases of the season. For his astronomical output, he finished the season as the fWAR leader in the National League with an absurd 9.2.

