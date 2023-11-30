Shohei Ohtani Update: Cubs reportedly make offer for $500,000,000 superstar with Dodgers, Blue Jays in the mix

It's been nearly one month into the offseason, yet Shohei Ohtani remains available on the open market. Although he has not yet signed with a club, this does not mean that teams have not been in contact with the two-time MVP in an attempt to sign him to a lucrative deal.

According to MLB insider Gabriel Morency, the Chicago Cubs have done just that. Although there are no details about the amount of money or years offered, it is believed that they have indeed made an offer to Shohei Ohtani in an attempt to bring him to Wrigley Field.

"#Ohtani update....as expected cubs made an offer . it is believed by many that its down to dodgers and blue jays." - @sportsrage

Morency also stated that even though the Chicago Cubs have reportedly made an offer to Ohtani, it is believed that the sweepstakes for the two-way superstar may be down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For much of last season, it was widely known that the Los Angeles Dodgers intended to pursue Shohei Ohtani on the trade and free agent markets. Now, it still appears that the Dodgers are the favorites to land the two-way Japanese sensation.

"What leverage does Ohtani need at this point if he wants to go to the Dodgers that badly? The Dodgers will give him whatever he wants anyways, all I’m gonna say." - @MarshaIIZach

MLB analysts believe that the Dodgers will need much more than Shohei Ohtani

Although it feels inevitable at this point that the Los Angeles Dodgers will add Ohtani to their star-studded roster, some believe that he will not solve all of their issues. Considering that Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch next season, many feel the club will still need to address their rotation to contend next year.

It remains to be seen what the Los Angeles Dodgers will do when it comes to their free agent pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias, however, they may need to act quickly as several free agents have already signed with clubs. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Luis Severino, and Kyle Gibson have all landed with clubs, reducing the number of available starters on the open market.

