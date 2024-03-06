Shohei Ohtani Update: Dodgers superstar says elbow rehab is 'complete' ahead of new season

Los Angeles Dodgers' historic free agent signing Shohei Ohtani recently said that his elbow recovery for the upcoming MLB season is essentially complete. The Japanese two-way star underwent Tommy John surgery in September last year and is not expected to pitch at all this season. However, he will be available as the designated hitter, a role he is ready to play after two back-to-back spring training games.

Shohei Ohtani has undoubtedly become the biggest player in baseball after his $700 million contract agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter. He joined the MLB as a highly rated prospect back in 2018 and has exceeded everyone's expectations since then. In the six years he spent with the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way star has won almost every individual award, including two AL MVPs.

He had an amazing start to the season last year as well, and ultimately ended up bagging his second AL MVP award. However, his season was cut short due to an elbow injury which required Tommy John surgery. Hence, he is not expected to pitch for the Dodgers this season. However, he has been active during spring taining as a hitter, and has confirmed that his recovery in that area is complete. Having played two consecutive spring training games this week, he will be back in their Cactus League lineup on Wednesday.

The Athletic's reputed journalist Fabian Ardaya confirmed the same, communicated to him directly by Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani faced the Angels for the first time as a Dodgers player

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani switched teams across LA when he signed a historic contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter.

On Tuesday's spring training encounter, he faced his former team for the first time since making the move. He was seen hugging former teammate Mike Trout in that game.

The moment might have driven some Angels fans to tears. Good for them, the Halos managed a 4-0 victory in the game.

It was the first time Ohtani failed to record a single hit in an opening game.

