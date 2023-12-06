Shohei Ohtani Update: Insider reveals two-way phenom has a 'positive feeling' for 2 teams 

As the MLB Winter Meetings unfold, the pursuit of the coveted two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani intensifies. Recent reports suggest that Ohtani has a "positive feeling" about two teams in particular — the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to reports, Shohei Ohtani has a "possitive feeling" about signing for either the Dodgers or the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays officials are believed to have met with Ohtani on Monday at their Spring Training complex in Dunedin, Florida, signaling Toronto’s strong interest in the two-way superstar. The team’s commitment is evident, with reports stating that they are "all-in" and have presented their best pitch to land Shohei Ohtani. The Blue Jays extensively renovated their complex in 2021, creating an impressive environment that could appeal to Ohtani.

On the West Coast, LA Dodgers manager Dave Robers confirmed the team’s meeting with Ohtani at Dodger Stadium last week, breaking the organization’s usual silence on such matters. Roberts emphasized honesty and integrity in addressing the meeting, shedding light on the Dodgers’ keen interest in the versatile player.

According to some reporters, the Chicago Cubs appear to be out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

While the Toronto Blue Jays and LA Dodgers appear to be frontrunners, uncertainty lingers regarding the Chicago Cubs. Reports surfaced that the Cubs might be out of the bidding due to Ohtani’s hefty price tag, but conflicting information from MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman suggests that the Cubs haven’t been officially informed of their exclusion.

Accordig to reports the Chicago Cubs may have moved away from the Ohtani sweepstakes due to his hefty price tag.

The Blue Jays have made recent renovations to their Spring Training complex, positioning it as a potential draw for Shohei Ohtani. Toronto’s need for a left-handed impact hitter aligns with Ohtani’s skills, making him an ideal fit for their lineup.

As the Winter Meetings progress, Ohtani’s decision remains uncertain. While he might not sign during this week’s events, insiders expect a free-agent contract in the coming weeks. Ohtani’s recent acknowledgment of a "positive feeling" for the Blue Jays and LA Dodgers adds intrigue to the ongoing saga, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the final decision of baseball’s biggest star.

