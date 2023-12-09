Shohei Ohtani Update: MLB insider believes Blue Jays are 'finalists' despite no words from Japanese star's camp

Shohei Ohtani may be nearing a deal with a ballclub soon (the Blue Jays have usurped the Dodgers as the frontrunners to sign Ohtani). Arguably the greatest two-way phenomenon, he has commanded authority on both sides of the plate.

He can bat as well as he throws. Ohtani's exit velocity has been calculated at a whopping 119 mph from the bat, while he has been recorded to throw four-season fastballs at 99 mph, which is pure gas.

"Shohei Ohtani was at home in SoCal yesterday, with no decision yet made on his next team. But there's still reason to believe resolution could come soon, and Blue Jays are a finalist" - bnicholsonsmith

Yesterday, MLB analyst Jon Morosi reported that Shotime was en route to Toronto to meet with Jays management. But, it looks like he was relaxing in his Southern California house amidst all the free agency rumors surrounding him.

Ohtani is expected to sign the biggest contract in the history of the sport and the major leagues, despite the fact that he will not be able to pitch until the 2025 MLB season.

Later, Jon apologized for his mistake and for sharing the wrong information on Ohtani. But barring that fact, many pundits are expecting Shohei to sign a contract north of the $600 million mark, which is imcomprehensible to say the least.

Such financial might is possessed by a select few in the big leagues, but teams like Toronto are giving everyone a run for their money.

Shohei Ohtani has an amazing blend of muscling the baseball out of the stadium as well as showing his variabilities from the mound. His picture arsenal has been one of his major strengths over the years; his sweepers are almost unplayable, and if you are down two strikes on Shohei, then start counting your days as a nasty sweeper or a slider is incoming for strike three.

The Blue Jays lurk around as the Shohei Ohtani free agency saga continues

Rogers Communications is a $24 billion multimedia corporation that owns the Blue Jays.

Along with owning radio and television stations across the nation, as well as the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL and the Jays, they are a major provider of internet and cable services north of the border.

According to a person closely involved in the process, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri considers a half-billion dollar (or more) investment in the best players in the game to be quite small. So, Toronto has the financial might to sign Shohei Ohtani; it's only a matter of where Ohtani's heart lies, and the hunt for a new ballclub continues.

