Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge Triple Crown Watch: Can both superstars achieve incredible MLB batting feat?

Winning the Triple Crown is one of the most difficult accomplishments in the MLB. The last player to achieve this major milestone was future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who crossed off the landmark feat during his 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.

It is incredibly rare to see a player win the Triple Crown, as this requires them to lead their respective league in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. More often than not, leading the league in one of those categories often comes at the expense of one of the others.

That being said, there is a chance that a new player might dethrone Miguel Cabrera. Two of baseball's biggest stars are also two of baseball's most likely contenders to hit that historic milestone: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Can Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge win the Triple Crown this season?

As two of the greatest players of their generation, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge find themselves in the conversation for the MVP every season. But could they add yet another accomplishment to their impressive career resumes? At this point, if one of the two players mentioned above were to win the crown, it would likely be Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees captain has been simply incredible this season. Entering Monday's action, Judge leads the American League with 31 home runs and 82 RBIs. The only thing that is holding him back is his batting average, which has him currently ranked second in the AL.

"when asked about the triple crown, Judge said his and the team's focus is on winning a championship" - @twenty7rings

Judge currently holds an impressive .316 batting average, which sits only behind Los Angeles Angels on-base star Luis Rengifo. The Angel's star is narrowly ahead of Judge with a .317 batting average. Judge just needs to maintain his current pace and he could surpass Rengifo by the end of the season.

Shohei Ohtani

Things are a tad more difficult for Shohei Ohtani given his current place in the rankings. The Los Angeles Dodgers star currently leads the National League with 26 home runs and a .316 batting average. However, he is third in RBIs (62).

"There’s no jinxing in baseball and both the MVP and Triple Crown are in the table for the #Dodgers Shohei Ohtani" - @Howard_Cole

The problem for Shohei Ohtani in this race is the fact that he will need to fend off two-time batting champion Luis Arraez. The San Diego Padres infielder has been one of the best hitters in baseball for the past few seasons and sits only .002 behind Ohtani in batting average.

There is a realistic possibility that Shohei Ohtani could win the Triple Crown; it just may be a tad more difficult.

